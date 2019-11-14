HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead, and two others injured last month in a Henderson neighborhood, according to court documents.
Angell Fernandez, 25, was arrested by Henderson police in connection to the Oct. 12 shooting. He is facing several charges, including one count each of attempted murder, open murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting a public officer, his arrest report said.
The arrest report also revealed Fernandez had been arrested in 2015 for an armed robbery at an EZ Pawn on North Boulder Highway.
The shooting was reported on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, near South Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Henderson police said they had received reports of shots being fired.
A 40-year-old man, later identified as Ronnie Cravens by the Clark County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, he died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled as a homicide.
According the arrest report, Cravens and two other men were at the residence before the shooting. One of the victims, identified as Paris, and Cravens were in the kitchen when Paris said saw two men wearing masks enter the kitchen. The suspects ordered Cravens and Paris to get on the ground.
Paris complied, but Cravens ran towards the front room, the arrest report said. The suspects fired, hitting Cravens. Paris told police he played dead on the kitchen floor as the suspects made their way through the house.
A third man, identified as Reginald in the arrest report, told police he heard the gunshots and grabbed his firearm. According to the arrest report, he fired his gun at the suspects, who fired back at Reginald. During the shootout, a bullet struck Reginald's leg. He continued firing as the suspects drove away in a Dodge Nitro.
Reginald was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment and was later released.
When Henderson police canvassed the neighborhood, they discovered surveillance footage where the suspect briefly showed his face, the arrest report said. Additional security footage showed the license plate for the Dodge Nitro. The vehicle was found to be registered to Fernandez's wife.
As police continued their investigation, Fernandez was positively identified as the man seen getting into the Dodge Nitro, the arrest report said.
On Nov. 5, law enforcement attempted to arrest Fernandez at his home. He ran out the back door and was ordered to stop. According to the arrest report, Fernandez continued to run before he was apprehended by police.
He was initially booked for resisting a public officer, but was rebooked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 13 in connection to the deadly shooting.
According to court records, he is scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.