LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a sewer over the weekend.
Jayshawn Bailey, 22, was booked on a murder charge in connection with a body found in a sewer drain Jan. 19 in the 2100 block of Fred Brown Drive near Martin L. King and Lake Mead boulevards.
According to an arrest report, Bailey called police Jan. 19 around 12:30 p.m. to report a body in a sewer under a manhole near his home. Bailey told police he saw two suspicious people "messing" with the manhole sometime between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Two weeks later, Bailey said he went into the manhole and found the body. The report said Bailey went in the manhole and touched the body before going back to his home.
Bailey said he felt guilt about finding the body and decided to call police "despite possibly being labeled as a snitch," the report said. The arrest report said Bailey agreed to a polygraph test and DNA sampling.
During the homicide investigation, police were made aware of a missing persons report in the same area. Tamyah Trotter, 17, was last seen Dec. 12 at a McDonald's at MLK and Lake Mead boulevards. A description of Trotter's physical appearance and clothing closely matched the black female found in the drain.
Police picked up Bailey Jan. 21 and took him to LVMPD headquarters for a polygraph test. The arrest report doesn't detail the results of Bailey's polygraph test, but said when Bailey was confronted with the results, he cried and told police "that he would be honest about what occurred."
Bailey said he met Trotter at McDonalds Dec. 12. According to the report, Trotter was upset that she was kicked out of her house. Bailey said he offered to let Trotter stay at his house in the area and made up a bed for her on his floor.
Bailey said he was high on Xanax and was drinking wine when Trotter came to his house. The report said Trotter started drinking wine and became aggressive, but it wasn't known if she was on any other drugs.
Trotter had a Taser and began to activate it while facing Bailey, according to the report. Bailey placed Trotter in a headlock and he said she became limp after about 10 seconds.
Bailey told police he performed CPR on Trotter for about two hours but that she wasn't breathing, the report said. Bailey didn't call police because he was afraid of going to jail, according to the report.
The arrest report said Bailey hid Trotter's body inside his bedroom until late Dec. 13 or early Dec. 14. Bailey said he put Trotter inside a trashcan with wheels and dumped her in a sewer drain.
Bailey said the guilt of knowing the body was in the drain led to him calling 911, according to the report. Bailey said he took Trotter's shoes, backpack, cellphone and Taser to the Pearson Community Center, the report said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office couldn't release the identity of the victim or cause and manner of death as of Wednesday morning.
Bailey's first court appearance was set for Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
