LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection to three, separate sexual assaults that were reported in August and September, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Lajuan Cole, 25, was arrested on Sept. 8 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, Cole met two of the victims online and one in his apartment complex. When he would meet with the victims, he "would pull out a handgun then proceed to sexually assault them."
Throughout the investigation, police determined Cole was the suspect in each case.
Las Vegas police said they believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with any information, or may have been a victim of Cole's, was asked to call Detective Gallup at 702-828-7445. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
