LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man has been charged with murder after a child died at Summerlin Hospital several years after she had been declared brain dead.
Willie Hooker, 29, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to his arrest report, Hooker's arrest stemmed from an incident about seven years ago.
On Oct. 30, 2012, the mother left her newborn baby with Hooker, her boyfriend of four months at the time, while she went to work, the report said. Her roommate was also home at the time.
Las Vegas police were called to the home around 8 p.m. because the baby was unresponsive. According to the arrest report, Hooker said he lifted the baby and tried to give her a bottle while she was crying.
Detectives said Hooker lifted the baby without supporting her head and neck. Hooker told police the newborn then "felt hot and went limp in his hands."
Hooker said he called for the roommate, who told her there was something wrong with the baby, the arrest report said. He said the baby began vomiting blood and a neighbor suggested they call 9-1-1.
According to the arrest report, when the roommate was interviewed by police, she told officers she heard Hooker panicking in the other room and immediately went to them. Hooker allegedly told her, "I didn't do anything to her."
Police said the roommate's story contradicted Hooker's story.
A doctor who examined the infant reportedly found extensive pre-retinal hemorrhage in both eyes, indicating the baby had been shaken violently, the report said. Hooker was arrested the next day for child abuse.
The baby was taken to Arizona and was comatose with no brain activity as of March 3, 2013. According to the arrest report, the girl was taken to Summerlin Hospital on July 8, 2018. Three days later, she was pronounced dead.
Details of the child's medical care were not available in the arrest report.
The Clark County coroner ruled the child's death as a complication from the shaking. Hooker was re-booked for murder.
He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 27, 2020, according to court records.
