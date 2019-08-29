LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide with a sledgehammer early Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.
LVMPD Lt. Greg Phenis said police were called to the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue at about 5 a.m. Aug. 28.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the original call was from a woman inside a laundromat. The woman said there was a man outside with a sledgehammer.
Spencer said dispatchers heard her scream and the line disconnected. Dispatched connected the call to the scene and police responded.
Officers found the woman dead outside the front doors of the laundromat.
A short time later, police located the suspect about a quarter mile away with a sledgehammer and blood on him and he was arrested.
According to Las Vegas police, the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Clinton Taylor. Detectives said they did not believe Taylor and the victim knew each other and "the murder was a random act of violence."
Taylor was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of open murder.
The Clark County coroner will release the woman's identity, as well as he cause and manner of death, once her next of kin have been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.