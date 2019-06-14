LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers arrested a man in connection to a homicide in the northwest valley the occurred on January 18.
Daniel Lopez, 33, was arrested on June 13 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and destroying or concealing evidence, according to jail records.
On January 18, Las Vegas police were called to the 3700 block of Bronco Billy Court, near North Durango Drive and West Gowan Road, just after 2:30 p.m. Officers had received a call from a woman who said she had been shot.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Several roommates resided inside the house, one of whom came home and discovered the woman.
Police said Lopez also resided at the house and was at the scene when the shooting happened.
Initially, the Clark County coroner's office was unable to determine a cause and manner for the woman's death, Las Vegas police said. The coroner later concluded the death to be a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for Lopez.
On Thursday, Lopez was found by members of the Criminal Apprehension Team at an apartment on the 3900 block of Lazy Pine Street, near West Alexander Road and North Rancho Drive. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on June 17 at 8 a.m., according to jail records.
Anyone with any additional details in regards to this case is urged to contact Las Vegas police's homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
