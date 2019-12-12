HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a 17-year-old was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Sunset Road, between Whitney Ranch Drive and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 12, police said.
When police arrived, they found two 17-year-olds near the back of a commercial property on Sunset Road. According to Henderson police, one of the victims had no injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers spoke to Edward Croaker, 44, who called Henderson police and claimed her saw the two teenagers shooting at the back of his residence on the 1600 block of Meadow Bluffs Avenue, near Sunset Road.
According to police, Croaker told officers he grabbed his gun and fired at the teenagers. He believed he struck on of the victims.
While interviewing the uninjured teen, Henderson police learned both juveniles had been "discharging a firearm." The gun was later located and had been reported as stolen; the gun was returned to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Croaker was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Henderson police. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for one count of murder.
Charges for the uninjured teen were pending.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact HPD at 702-276-4911, call 3-1-1, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
