LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a man was arrested for arson after it was a determined that a fire at a downtown hostel was intentionally set.
Idriss Cherifi, 32, fled the scene, but was later apprehended by arson investigators at a Greyhound bus depot when he tried to leave town, LVFR said. He was detained by Las Vegas Metropolitan police for arson investigators.
According to LVFR, firefighters were called to the Hostel Cat, located on the 1200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 5. The fire sprinkler system had been activated and set off alarms.
When firefighters arrived, they noticed light smoke was coming from one of the rooms, LVFR said. Firefighters were told everyone had escaped the building. The occupants of the room where the fire occurred escaped without injury.
Firefighters noticed the sprinkler system had put out most of the fire, but they searched for any remaining embers, according to LVFR.
Hostel guests told firefighters that a person, believed to be Cherifi, set fire to the room while four people slept in two bunk beds. People told firefighters they believed the fire was set intentionally.
"After investigating at the scene, arson investigators alleged that the fire was set by a former employee of the hostel who had been terminated earlier that morning," LVFR said. "The suspect had allegedly gotten into an altercation with guests."
Cherifi, when he was found by police, had purchased a ticket and was attempting to leave town, according to LVFR. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces one count of first degree arson.
The fire caused about $2,000 worth of damage to personal items and mattresses.
LVFR said the building was not damaged and the sprinkler system kept the fire from escalating.
