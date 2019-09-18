PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested in Pahrump after a confrontation with several Pahrump Valley High School students on Tuesday, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
On Sept. 17, Nye County school resource officers were called to the campus parking lot around 8:45 a.m., said Sgt. Adam Tippettes with the sheriff's office. It was reported that a man was riding his bicycle through the parking lot.
The man, identified by NCSO as Anthony Dinkle, of Pahrump, became argumentative with several students in the parking lot, which escalated "into an active confrontation," Tippettes said.
Dinkle brandished a pocketknife at two students during the confrontation. According to Tippettes, campus monitors and NSCO school resource officers arrived on scene shortly after. Dinkle was formally trespassed from all Nye County School District properties.
No injuries were reported.
He was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center for two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of deadly weapon on school grounds and child endangerment, Tippettes said.
According to NSCO, Dinkle had no known affiliations with the Nye County School District.
