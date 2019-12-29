NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was suspected of killing a woman in Las Vegas was extradited to the valley from Los Angeles on Saturday, according to police records.
Stanley Dewayne Thomas, 31, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, the FBI's field office in Los Angeles said. Thomas allegedly shot and killed a woman on Oct. 16, according to North Las Vegas police.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Kaycha Michelle Pratt. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the coroner ruled her death as a homicide.
Based on North Las Vegas police's investigation, Thomas was identified as the suspect in Pratt's murder. A warrant was issued on Oct. 24 for his arrest, charging Thomas with murder with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the FBI said.
However, detectives determined that Thomas had fled Nevada and North Las Vegas police contacted the FBI's Fugitive Task Force to help locate him.
On Nov. 22, Thomas was charged in a federal criminal complaint with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, officials said. He was arrested by law enforcement several days later, and was extradited to Las Vegas on Dec. 29 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to booking logs.
He is facing one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in North Las Vegas Justice Court, jail records showed.
Thomas had previously faced charges for robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and burglary, according to court records.
Thomas plead guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime in 2007 and was sentenced to 12 to 48 months in prison. In 2014, Thomas also plead guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison.
As of Sunday morning, Thomas' bail has been set at more than $1 million, according to CCDC records. He is scheduled to make is first court appearance on Dec. 31.
Another worthless scum bag killer in the news ,just keeping more people in a warehouse & feed & house them ,should be executed immediately!
