LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting and killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in North Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Giovanni Ruiz, 21, is accused of killing UNLV student Paula Davis in her car around 9 p.m. Sept. 6 in the area of Simmons Street and Gowan Road.
Ruiz pleaded not guilty during his Nov. 7 hearing to charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, sexual assault and unlawful penetration of a dead body.
Prosecutors also notified the court that they would seek the death penalty against Ruiz, according to court records.
North Las Vegas Police confirmed Davis was sexually assaulted as she died from two gunshot wounds to the back of her head.
Ruiz and Davis were romantically involved for about nine to 10 months, but Davis had been attempting to end the relationship, Ruiz's arrest report said. They had been having relationship problems, which led to them breaking up on Sept. 2.
Davis's family said Ruiz was overly possessive and jealous. Ruiz would limit Davis's contact with male friends and how often she could see her male friends, according to the arrest report. Ruiz also didn't want Davis traveling or joining in the FBI on the off-chance she was assigned a male partner.
Ruiz's next court date was set for Dec. 19.
