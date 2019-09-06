LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man accused of killing Jennifer Ratay confessed to the murder to Las Vegas Metropolitan police after she was reported missing, according to court documents.
Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, confessed to placing Ratay's body in a 55-gallon drum. According to his arrest report, Chaiyakul told police he shot Ratay multiple times while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a his 1997 Toyota Four Runner.
According to an earlier release from Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Ratay had arranged a ride with Chaiyakul to meet with someone. The person who Ratay was to meet later called 911 and reported her missing.
The caller told police that Ratay called him to let him know she was en route to his residence, but he could hear arguing and a struggle over the phone. The person said the phone disconnected and he hadn't heard from Ratay.
Chaiyakul was tracked to a residence on the 6700 block of Garden Grove Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard. According to his arrest report, he broke down and told Las Vegas police he had killed Ratay, and her body was still located at the residence.
Initially, Chaiyakul stored Ratay's body in his garage until his mother began complaining about a smell, the arrest report said. Chaiyakul placed the body inside a storage tub he bought from Home Depot and then drove around to find a spot to discard Ratay's remains.
According to the arrest report, he drove as far as Pahrump, but could not find a suitable spot. While driving, he broke down his gun and tossed out the parts from his vehicle. He then bought the metal drum and placed Ratay inside it.
Chaiyakul poured ammonia over the body and stored the drum in his Four Runner, the arrest report said.
When police investigated his residence, x-rays showed human bones and bullet projectiles inside the drum. The Four Runner had decomposing body and bleach smell, according to the arrest report. The front passenger seat was removed and there was apparent blood evidence inside the vehicle.
Chaiyakul was previously convicted of a burglary in 1999, his arrest report said.
When he went before Judge Ann Zimmerman in court on Sept. 4, she ordered he be detained without bail.
"I am going to detain you without bail because the proof is evident based upon your confession basically, and telling police where to find the body, I’m going to have to detain you without bail," she said.
Family and friends of Ratay gathered together on Sept. 5 to honor her memory. Friends described her as outgoing, always smiling and brought light to any dark situation.
Mary Ann Ratay, Jennifer's mother, said the last time she heard from her daughter was about two weeks ago. She said Jennifer sent her a text message reminding her to "think positive thoughts."
Ratay also leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, Kelsi.
Family and friends started a GoFundMe campaign to cover Ratay's funeral costs.
