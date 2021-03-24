LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new survey conducted by Clark County's 1 October Memorial Committee found most wanted a memorial at the Route 91 Harvest Festival site.
About 65.5% said it was "extremely" or "very important" that a memorial be at the Route 91 site. About 17.6% said it was extremely or very important that the memorial not be located at the site of the shooting. Just over 6,000 people responded to the survey.
The survey was developed by the county's seven-member panel appointed by the Clark County Commission to develop a memorial for the victims of the 1 Oct. shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.
“We are hopeful that we have a firm basis for this important project with the number of responses received,” committee chairwoman Tennille Pereira said. “We are grateful for all those that participated and look forward to on-going community engagement.”
Almost three-fourths of respondents said education about the event was extremely or very important to the memorial. About 70% said they wanted the memorial to appeal to all ages.
MORE SURVEY RESPONSES:
- More than six in 10 (62.5 percent) said addressing the issue of mass casualty violence is extremely or very important.
- Six in 10 respondents (60.1 percent) deemed an artistic feature extremely or very important.
- An ability to leave mementos to commemorate victims and survivors was extremely or very important to 57 percent of respondents. Families and friends of victims and survivors felt most strongly. However, all groups of survey respondents shared the priority.
- An interactive component was extremely or very important to a quarter (25 percent) of respondents.
The survey also allowed for submissions of additional features for the memorial. Common themes included honoring victims, survivors and first responders; opportunities to incorporate music; area for quiet reflection; and avoiding politics or mentions of the new perpetrator. Some also said they didn't want to have a new memorial.
Nearly half of the survey respondents were community members, with one in five identified as 1 Oct. survivors. Nearly one in ten were community members who were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting, survey results showed.
“The response was great and it looks like we reached all kinds of people who were impacted,” UNLV's Cannon Survey Center manager Bridget Kelly said. “Between the impressive response and the depth of information people offered in comments, it’s clear that the community cares a great deal about what happens with this project.”
County and survey officials said the survey is a first step in an ongoing conversation about the best way to memorialize 1 Oct.
