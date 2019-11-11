LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon series makes its way back to Las Vegas this weekend, Nov. 16 and 17, and with that comes some major road closures.
The all-weekend event includes several runs. On Saturday, the event is hosting a health and fitness expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center all day. The 5K, presented by Brooks, is at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds at 6 p.m., followed by the headlining concert at 7 p.m. This year's headliner is Kesha.
On Sunday, expect the entire Las Vegas Strip to be shut down to traffic. Avoid any routes crossing the Las Vegas Strip and several routes downtown.
For the full marathon plan and map, click here.
On Sunday, the 10K will be starting at the Festival Grounds at 3:50 p.m. The marathon and half-marathon is planned to start at 4:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon and Park avenues.
The marathon's route extends from Las Vegas Boulevard near McCarran International Airport to Fremont Street, including several downtown roads to the west of the Strip.
Several post-race parties will be held along the Strip, as well.
The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena at 4 p.. on Sunday, so plan for extra travel time if you're going to the game.
