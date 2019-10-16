LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a release by the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN), retailers throughout the state were expected to hire more than 7,000 workers for the holiday season.
The seasonal holiday shopping season starts in October and ends in December. According to RAN, while some national estimates forecasted a relatively slower seasonal hiring period, economic conditions in Nevada suggested a seasonal hiring will outpace national trends.
Nevada's economy continues to rank among the states with the best job growth rates, according to RAN. The Silver State's retail sector remains on an upward trend heading into the holiday season, with a trailing 12-month average employment exceeding the same period in 2018 by nearly 1,000 jobs.
Across the nation, major retailers Target and Kohl’s announced seasonal hiring plans of 130,000 and 90,000 workers, respectively. RAN said Macy’s/Bloomingdales expect to add 80,000 positions while JCPenney announced plans to bring on 37,000 employees, 170 of which would be in the Las Vegas area.
Walmart and Amazon have not yet announce hiring plans for this year, but Amazon recently announced plans to hire roughly 30,000 new permanent employees, RAN said. UPS and FedEx will also boost hiring, with announced seasonal hires of 100,000 and 55,000 positions, respectively.
"Unemployment is near a historic low and personal income is rising for Nevadans, positioning residents to be active consumers this holiday season. In preparation, Nevada retailers are continuing the longtime practice of investing in their workforce to provide an exceptional experience for customers in 2019," said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN.
With the national unemployment rate at its lowest point since 2000, many major retailers have begun their seasonal hiring campaigns earlier than usual, RAN said. Companies have also been advertising employee discounts, competitive wages and other incentives to recruit the workers they need.
This trend has been seen in Nevada and, according to RAN, average weekly wages in Nevada have increased year-over-year for 26 of the last 27 months, including 1.8 percent in August 2019.
