LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Professional rugby will be returning to Las Vegas in February 2020 as part of the Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The matches will kickoff on Feb. 9 with the New England Free Jacks playing against Rugby United New York, MLR said in a statement.
The match will be a precursor to the official MLR Vegas Weekend, consisting of double-header matches on Feb. 15 and 16.
"We know that Las Vegas and rugby go well together," MLR Commissioner Dean Howes said. "We wanted to give our fans the opportunity to support their team on the road and take in a whole weekend of MLR action, all under the bright lights of Vegas. We can’t wait for February."
The official schedule for MLR Vegas Weekend is:
- Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 - New England Free Jacks vs Rugby United New York at 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 - Utah Warriors vs New England Free Jacks at 11:30 a.m.; Rugby United New York vs Austin Herd at 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 - Toronto Arrows vs Houston SaberCats at 11:30 a.m.; San Diego Legion vs Glendale Raptors at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets for the MLR Vegas Weekend are on sale and can be purchased on the Las Vegas Ballpark's website. Single day tickets for MLR Vegas Weekend start at $20 with multi-day packages starting at $35.
MLR said tickets for youths between 4 and 14-years-old are available for $10 single day and $15 multi-day packages. Children who are three or under are free.
Group tickets and VIP packages are available by contacting VIP@emersionsports.com.
