LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Holiday shopping -- and holiday hiring -- is just around the corner.
Macy's announced it would hire about 76,000 people nationwide for the holiday season. In the Las Vegas area, Macy's said it plans to hire about 300 people. A large part of the open positions are seasonal, but many have the opportunity to become permanent full- and part-time positions, Macy's representatives said.
It's all part of a national hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 23. Events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Macy's said most interviews will be conducted online with many applicants receiving offers the same day they apply. Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.
Macy's said it offers competitive pay and benefits, including a $500 referral bonus program. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com.
