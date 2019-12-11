LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Lyft drivers were named the customer service drivers of the year as part of the annual Lyftie Awards.
According to the ride sharing app, drivers Denis Cole and Alexis Sexner were recognized as providing the best customer service during this year's awards.
The two had the highest level of service possible by a driver through a combination of high number of rides, high driver rating and high tip frequency, according to a news release.
"I started driving for Lyft because I was looking for a retirement job that allowed me to use my professional driving skills of forty plus years," Denis Cole, one of the two best customer service drivers for Las Vegas, said in the news release. "I enjoy offering safe and fun rides for my passengers in Vegas. Sometimes, I feel like I am an ambassador for Las Vegas."
In addition to recognizing drivers for the best customer service, Lyft highlighted drivers in five other categories:
Category descriptions provided by Lyft
Late Night Hero:
(Drivers who work mostly on weekends, serving as designated drivers to the late night crowd)
Alexandre Santos
Leona Price
Commuter Champion:
(Drivers who hit the road hard during commute hours, and who maintain a high lifetime rating)
George Zhouf
Savvy Sammy Witwit
Best City Advice:
(Drivers who give great local advice to passengers, and who are known for it in their reviews)
Ronald Bangi
Jill Atanasov
Ride Leader:
(Drivers who’ve logged the most overall rides, and who maintain a high lifetime rating)
Christopher Madrid
Cheryl Terhune Honore
Most Inspiring Driver:
(Top drivers who’ve made a notable impact on their community)
Joanna Anderson
To read more about Lyft's Driver of the Year Awards, visit: driveroftheyear.lyft.com
