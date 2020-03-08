LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas safe-driving group pledged $5,000 toward Lyft ride credit ahead of St. Patrick's Day, offering discounted rides to those looking to celebrate safely.
The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities, part of the Nevada Department of Transportation, committed the money to help combat impaired driving. The group said they plan to donate $300,000 in Lyft credit through 2020.
New and existing riders can use code LVCZF317 from 12 a.m. March 17 to 12 p.m. March 18 for up to $2 off two rides.
“This St. Patrick’s Day, we want everyone to celebrate responsibly and make the conscious decision to ride smart," Zero Fatalities representative Andrew Bennett said in a statement. "By working together with Lyft, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is closer to the goal of our goal of Zero Fatalities on Nevada’s roadways.”
