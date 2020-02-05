LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Ride share company Lyft is using its drivers to help victims of human trafficking.
Research shows the majority of human trafficking victims don’t have cars and some are using ride sharing apps to get around. On Wednesday drivers took a course to learn how to spot and help victims of sex and labor trafficking.
“People have begun using the ride share industry for a variety of things including the exploitation of other people,” said Mar Brettman, CEO of Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking or BEST. “It is fantastic that the ride share industry is taking this issue on in order to say hey we don't want this happening in our cars. We want to keep our community safe."
Brettman’s nonprofit teamed up with Lyft Las Vegas to educate drivers in the one day, free event. She spoke about the signs of human trafficking.
So some of the signs of human trafficking are control one person just exerting incredible control or violence over an other person. Another sign of trafficking is distress,” said Brettman. “Another sign of trafficking is confusion. Somebody doesn't know where they are or where they're going."
Brettman said drivers who suspect they might be driving a trafficking victim should call 911 if there’s any violence or threats of violence to a passenger. If a passenger is alone, drivers should ask if they need help or are safe. From there they can contact authorities or the national human trafficking hotline.
Las Vegas and Miami are the only two cities Lyft drivers have been offered this education.
