LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zero Fatalities said Lyft committed has $300,000 in free ride credit during New Year's Eve for passengers in Las Vegas, in an effort to fight impaired driving.
According to the organization, Zero Fatalities will dispense an initial $20,000 for passengers who utilize Lyft on Dec. 31, starting at 10 a.m., till 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.
"With so many accessible and reliable transportation alternatives, there are no excuses for driving impaired," said Louisa Choi, general manager for Lyft Nevada. "We are thankful to our new coalition partners that will join us in the fight and also for those that have been with us since day one. Let's not only celebrate the start of a new decade but also celebrate zero fatalities!"
By using the code word, "LASNYE", new and existing users can receive up to $5 off two rides anywhere in Las Vegas when using Lyft on New Year's Eve.
"Preliminary numbers show a 55 percent decrease in year over year impaired-related fatalities," said Zero Fatalities representative Andrew Bennett. "These are some of the lowest numbers we have seen in years and we hope with the expanding presence of the coalition that these numbers will continue to decrease."
Other local businesses have also joined with Zero Fatalities and Lyft to prevent impaired driving on New Year's Eve, including Zappos, Terrible Herbst and 98.5 KLUC.
