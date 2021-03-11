LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a recruiting event this weekend aimed at hiring Black and African American recruits. Two sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 13th at LVMPD Headquarters - 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd Bld. B.
The event is being hosted by the Sheriff’s African American Recruitment Council, with the goal of assisting, hiring and mentoring. The event is open to the public and will give insight on the many job opportunities on the department. There will also be a focus on the importance of diversity in the workplace and representation within policing.
Two sessions are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The sessions are identical and social distancing and masks are required.
Officer Marquis Hines is the President of the Sheriff’s African American Recruitment Council. He will speak to attendees about the department's recruiting section. Officers will also talk about the academy, backgrounds and field training process. There will also be time for a Q&A, and snacks provided by the LVMPD Foundation.
If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP to M14609H@lvmpd.com.
