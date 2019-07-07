LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died and two others were seriously injured after a crash in the east valley early Sunday morning.
Officers were called on July 7 to the area of East Sahara Avenue and Palm Street, near Boulder Highway, about 5:52 a.m., Las Vegas police said.
Witnesses told police the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, identified by police as 62-year-old Linda Pike of Las Vegas, was headed west on Sahara and was approaching the intersection on Palm Street, police said.
The driver of a 2015 Camaro, identified as 23-year-old Jesus Guzman, was headed east on Sahara and failed to "negotiate a curve in the roadway," Las Vegas police said. Guzman crossed the raised, concrete median and entered opposite traffic lanes.
Guzman and Pike met in a head-on collision in the westbound lanes on Sahara, police said. A 20-year-old male passenger in the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Las Vegas police, Guzman and Pike were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Guzman showed signs of being impaired. Police added Guzman and the Camaro passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
This was Las Vegas police's 57th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
Just brilliant: drive impaired, drive with no seatbelts, maim or outright kill yourself and your passenger AND an innocent woman just going about her life, all because...Why? You needed to party away the holiday weekend in your fast car, and didn't feel like using alternative, sober transportation. Great choices, Mr. Guzman.
