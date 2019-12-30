LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man in a blue windbreaker and dark red Dodgers cap is suspected in a central valley robbery on Dec. 28.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the man went into a business on the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, about 10 a.m. that day.
He showed a threatening note to an employee, demanding money. Police said the victim complied and the suspect ran out with the money. Police didn't specify how much was taken.
He was described as a 6'2", thin black man who was wearing a burgundy Dodgers hat, blue windbreaker jacket and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers of Nevada.
