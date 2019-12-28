LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the driver killed in a deadly overnight crash in the west Las Vegas Valley was traveling at "an excessive rate of speed" before causing a fiery, seven-vehicle pileup.
The collision happened about 5:26 p.m. Thursday night at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, killing four people.
According to police and witness testimony, a 2016 Mazda 6 speeding east on Desert Inn rear-ended a 2017 Dodge Journey carrying five passengers after failing to maintain a lane and plowing into a center median.
The impact of the crash forced the Dodge into the intersection, creating a chain-reaction collision, according to a release. A Lexus RX330 and Ford Escape were clipped by the vehicles in the initial crash. An Audi A3 was also struck.
Three of the vehicles, the Dodge, Mazda and Audi, caught fire at the scene.
A few Good Samaritans aided in the rescue of passengers trapped in burning vehicles, police said. Two were successfully pulled from the wreckage of the Dodge, a 17-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Both sustained critical injuries and were transported to UMC Trauma.
The adult female driver of the Dodge and two of its female passengers died on scene, according to Las Vegas police. One was a juvenile. The 39-year-old male driver of the Mazda also died of his injuries.
The three were identified in a GoFundMe as Donna Martinez, 48, her daughter Amanda, 29, and her granddaughter Layla Martinez-White, 4. Donations can be made here.
These are the 106th, 107th, 108th and 109th traffic-related fatalities of 2019 in Las Vegas police's jurisdiction.
Others involved:
45-year-old - 2005 Lexus RX330
28-year-old - 2014 Ford Escape
26-year-old - 2007 Audi A3
74-year-old - 2018 Ford F150
60-year-old - 2011 Toyota Prius
The crash remains under investigation. The deceased will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
3 innocent lives were taken from this earth, from their families, because of the selfish and reckless actions of one individual. 7 cars involved as they were sitting waiting for a traffic signal to change. When is it enough? @LVMPD @LVMPDSVAC #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/GoBpbGAVhq— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 27, 2019
Lets remember TRAFFIC issues are directly related to half of the crimes committed in Las Vegas according to metro on their own website. They also want the public to know they spend a mere FOUR PERCENT of OUR money attacking half the crime. Sorry unacceptable. We have a major CRISIS in this town involving traffic issues and basically NOTHING is done about it. In fact I would bet days after this crash there will still be debris in the roadway at Durango and DI. Today each of us driving will encounter at least 1 idiot who should not be running loose. No different than if we saw a person running down the road with an AK47, eventually death will follow these criminals. Eventually these suicidal morons will kill themselves and others. 100% sure bet in a town where very little is. I am frankly sick of looking at all this. How many more have to die before anything is bloody done about it?
Again the writers here need an adult to proof read for them These are the 106th, 107th, 108th and 108th traffic-related fatalities of 2019 in Las Vegas police's jurisdiction.
