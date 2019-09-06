LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers will work a total of approximately 7,000 hours of overtime to off-duty police officers in order to provide security for four different events on the weekend of Sept 20.
Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival and iHeart Radio will draw around 65,000 people to the Las Vegas Valley.
"We look at plans from last year as far as our staffing. We look at the events that have been occurring around the world such as Gilroy the Garlic Festival up in California, the shooting in Dayton, the Walmart shootings and we take all of these things into consideration as we move forward with our plans," said Lt. Kendall Bell with LVMPD.
LVMPD said their plan to provide security at the events is “robust.” The department is also working with festival organizers to employ a number of surveillance tactics to keep an eye on the crowds.
For security reasons, Bell said he could not provide information on how many police officers would be working that weekend, but mentioned officers would be stationed in uniform and civilian clothing.
“You could have a police officer standing right next to you, and you wouldn’t even know it,” said Bell.
He added the number of officers working overtime will allow the department’s normally scheduled workforce to focus on service calls from the general population.
"So they’re not officers that are normally working in your area. These guys are off-duty on their own time who are coming out to assist,” said Bell.
LVMPD has also been asked by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the possibility of thousands of people planning to attend ‘Alienstock’ and ‘Storm Area 51 Basecamp.’
"We think about these things as part of our planning process and we do not want to take away from out security here in the valley, even though we do want to assist with what is going on in Nye County, and well as Lincoln County," said Bell.
Lincoln County recently declared a state of emergency due to the unknown number of visitors that could show up for the two alien themed events.
"Still pretty concerned knowing that we don't know how many people will be coming. Don't know how many officers that we're going to need to control those people. It's pretty much the unknown right now is what we're worried about," said Sheriff Kerry Lee of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.