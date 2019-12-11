LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an off-duty officer with the Union Pacific Railroad police held a suspect at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
The UPRR officer called 9-1-1 around 6:18 a.m. on Dec. 11 and reported that he had a male suspect at gunpoint at the side gate of the his residence, Las Vegas police said. The suspect jumped a wall and fled before officers could arrive.
A perimeter was setup around the 6400 block of O'Bannon Drive, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Sahara Avenue, according to police.
It was not immediately known if the suspect had been found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.