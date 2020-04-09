LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man not wearing his seatbelt and driving impaired died in a crash Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 8 p.m. April 8 on S. Eastern Avenue south of E. Sunrise Avenue. Police said a 2016 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Eastern at the intersection with Sunrise when a 2001 Audi TT approached in the opposite direction.
Police said the Audi crossed the center median and entered southbound lanes. The Toyota hit the passenger side of the Audi, police said.
Police said the 24-year-old driver of the Audi didn't have his seatbelt on and appeared impaired. He was taken to the hospital but later died.
Speeding by the Audi appeared to be a factor in the crash, LVMPD said.
The 33-year-old driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and was not impaired, LVMPD said.
The death marked the 26th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2020. The crash remains under investigation.
