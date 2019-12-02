LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died from injuries he got in a fight the day before.
According to a media release, police said they found the man injured on Saturday, Nov. 30 at about 10:30 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.
Police said the man had injuries to his head and torso from a fight. At the time, the man refused medical attention and a suspect was not identified.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said the man died the next day and alerted police on Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3521.
