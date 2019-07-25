LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a suspect was arrested on July 19 in connection to a series of lewdness incidents in the west valley.
Jackson Dunn, 19, was booked into the Clark County Detention for two counts of open and gross lewdness, Las Vegas police said. His mugshot was not immediately released due to "investigative purposes."
On July 10, a victim reported to police at the Spring Valley Area Command that a man had exposed himself. Las Vegas police said the incident occurred near Tara Avenue and Dove Cliff Way.
The victim was approached by a man who was driving a grey sedan with his pants down, exposing himself, according to police. The victim ignored the suspect and he drove away.
A similar incident was reported on the 8800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. A woman said she was near her car when a dark grey Audi parked behind her and the driver exposed himself.
According to police, the victim walked away and the suspect followed her until she entered a business.
Throughout their investigation, Las Vegas police determined the suspect was Dunn. Detectives said there may be additional, unreported incidents of Dunn exposing himself.
Dunn was described as a white male who stands at around 6'2 and weighs 230 pounds. Police said Dunn has dark hair that hangs over his ears and was driving a silver 2008 Audi A8 during these incidents.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Spring Valley command at 702-828-2640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
