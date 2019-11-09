LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating two suspected DUI crashes that happened early Saturday morning in the valley area.
The first crash, reported at South Main Street and East Imperial Avenue, happened around 12:44 a.m. on Nov. 9. According to Las Vegas police, and RTC bus was headed south on Main Street and a motorcyclist was approaching the bus at a high rate of speed.
As the bus slowed to make a turn, the motorcyclist hit the side of the bus. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The rider is suspected to have been impaired. Three passengers on the RTC bus were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries, Las Vegas police said.
Roads near the scene of the crash were expected to reopen by 6 a.m. at the latest.
The second crash occurred in the east Las Vegas Valley and left two people dead after one of the vehicles caught on fire.
Officers were called to the area of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The accident involved two vehicles.
One of the vehicles that had two occupants caught on fire, Las Vegas police said. Both occupants died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital.
The second driver's injuries or his condition were not immediately known. Impairment was suspected on his part.
Metro Police said fatal detectives were investigating which driver was at fault and how the crash happened.
North and westbound traffic at the intersection was expected to be shutdown for hours while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.