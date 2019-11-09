LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating two suspected DUI crashes that happened early Saturday morning in the valley area.
The first crash, reported at South Main Street and East Imperial Avenue, happened around 12:44 a.m. on Nov. 9. According to Las Vegas police, and RTC bus was headed south on Main Street and a motorcyclist was approaching the bus at a high rate of speed.
As the bus slowed to make a turn, the motorcyclist hit the side of the bus. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The rider is suspected to have been impaired. Three passengers on the RTC bus were also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries, Las Vegas police said.
Roads near the scene of the crash were expected to reopen by 6 a.m. at the latest.
The second crash occurred in the east Las Vegas Valley and left two people dead after one of the vehicles caught on fire.
Officers were called to the area of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 9. The accident involved two vehicles.
Two innocent people were killed when a suspected impaired driver slammed into the rear of their car at Boulder Hway/Flamingo. The car burst into flames.This senseless crash took two lives as we approach the Holiday season! Someone could have prevented this! pic.twitter.com/gbD7bh62ib— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) November 9, 2019
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla was headed south on Boulder Highway and was approaching Flamingo, police said. The driver of a 2019 Ford Mustang, identified by LVMPD as 24-year-old Aaron Kruse, was also headed south on Boulder Highway at a high rate of speed.
The front of Kruse's Mustang collided into the rear of the Toyota, which caused both vehicles to spin out. According to Las Vegas police, the Toyota caught on fire during the collision and landed in a parking lot at a nearby 7-Eleven.
Kruse's vehicle traveled off the road and came to a stop in the center median. Police said both occupants in the Toyota couldn't be saved and died in the fire.
Las Vegas police said Kruse was taken to Sunrise Trauma for minor injuries, and was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI related charges.
The deaths in the Toyota were Metro Police's 89th and 90th traffic-related fatalities for 2019.
North and westbound traffic at the intersection was expected to be shutdown for hours while officers investigate.
