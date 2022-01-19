LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is now selling LVMPD-branded merchandise at a kiosk located on the first level of Fashion Show Las Vegas.
The new "LVMPD Store" features Nike polo shirts and quarter zips for men and women, pullover hoodies, hats, t-shirts, masks, Hydro Flasks and the 2022 LVMPD K-9 calendars.
Proceeds from the kiosk benefit the LVMPD Foundation, which supports different community initiatives, including back-to-school drives, upgraded equipment, advanced officer training, and more.
Anyone in law enforcement can receive a 15% discount at the kiosk.
The LVMPD Store at Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S., Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109 is located at a kiosk on the first level across from Starbucks and is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.