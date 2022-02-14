LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada drivers can support the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation by purchasing a charitable specialty license plate.
Proceeds from the purchase of an official LVMPD Foundation license plate from the Nevada DMV benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep our community safer.
LVMPD Foundation license plates are available at DMV offices and through online registration. For more information on how to purchase, visit lvmpdfoundation.org/licenseplate.
