LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a person died at University Medical Center after a crash in the east valley Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of East Carey Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard about 1:34 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
Four people were transported to the hospital, but one person was pronounced dead at UMC. According to Las Vegas police, impairment was not considered a factor.
Residents were told to expect road closures and delays in the area while officers investigated, Las Vegas police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What ? Your not going to blame Metro and continue the yearly body count FOX5 ?
