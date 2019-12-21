LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a deadly crash near Desert Shores in the west valley on Saturday evening.
About 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers responded to Peak and Buffalo drives, north of Smoke Ranch Road.
Lt. Jeff Stuart of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of an SUV was traveling on Buffalo. A silver sedan pulled out of a private drive and the two collided.
The SUV driver was taken to University Medical Center where he died, Stuart said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The road was closed in both directions while police investigated.
This was the department's third fatal crash in about 24 hours. On Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Warm Springs Road and Tamarus Street. Later that night, an elderly driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
