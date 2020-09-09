UPDATE (September 9): Las Vegas police said they found the body of Lesly Palacio on Wednesday near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

The cause and manner of her death will be released by the coroner's office, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, detectives have identified Erick Rangel-Ibarra as the suspect in her death and will be pursuing a warrant for his arrest for a murder charge.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

UPDATE (September 9): The Longhorn Casino released video from the last time Lesly Palacio was seen. The property said in a media release Wednesday they have been working with Las Vegas police on the case.

"Due to the defamatory remarks and comments on our social media and being completely false in content, Metro has allowed us to release the following video of Ms. Palacio and friend," they said.

Longhorn said they arrived at the property about 12:30 a.m. on August 28 and left about 2 a.m., "voluntarily and on her own accord." The two ate in the restaurant and left.

UPDATE (September 3): Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are considering foul play as a motive in the the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday.

Lesly Palacio was last seen on August 29, according to police. The LVMPD's investigation has been transferred to the LVMPD Homicide Section.

ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 1): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a missing persons report on a 22-year-old woman from the valley.

Lesly Palacio was reported missing on August 30 when family was unable to contact her, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they received reports that Palacio had been kidnapped, leading to a second incident report. Detectives said they have since ruled out kidnapping but the missing persons case remains open.

According to a missing person's flyer, Palacio has two identifying tattoos: a Zodiac sign on her left arm and butterfly on her back. According to the release, she could be in severe emotional distress or need medical attention.

Palacio's family posted on social media that she was last seen near the Longhorn Casino on August 28. She is described as a Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes.

