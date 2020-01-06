LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a 93-year-old man shot another man twice before he was shot at and arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.
In a press briefing Monday, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said the call came in about 9 a.m. on Jan. 2 that a man was armed with a gun and making threats in an apartment complex office.
Officers arrived to 4051 West Viking Road and saw Robert Thomas, 93, standing over an injured man with a gun. They ordered him to drop the gun and fired one shot though a glass door, hitting Thomas' jacket.
Zimmerman said Thomas put the gun down on a desk and officers arrested him. Thomas' only injury was a cut to his head during the arrest.
After being treated at University Medical Center, Zimmerman said they charged Thomas with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within a structure, burglary with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The victim, shot twice, was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries, Zimmerman said.
This was the first officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2020.
