LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested in connection a sexual assault against a child on Aug. 1.
The suspect, Allen Russell, 64, was arrested without incident and faces 18 counts of sex assault against a child less than 14-years-old and child abuse and neglect, police said.
LVMPD detectives assigned to the Sex Crimes Unit Juvenile Section investigated allegations of sexual abuse against a child that reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016, police said. During their investigations, detective identified the suspect as Russell.
Russell lived near the area of Spencer Street and Harmon Avenue during the time of the incidents, Las Vegas police said.
Police added there may be additional victims of Russell's.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim, were urged to contact LVMPD's sexual assault section at 702-828-3421.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.