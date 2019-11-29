LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said there were no "significant Thanksgiving holiday issues" in the city on Thursday.
Tim Szymanski with LVFR said this was one of the calmest Thanksgiving holidays in the past 20 years.
Overall, there were 10 fire responses on Thursday, the least number of fire responses during the holiday within the last five years, according to fire officials.
There were four oven fires in Las Vegas, none of which resulted in any damage or injuries.
Szymanski said this was the sixth, straight year where there were no cooking-related fires within the city that caused significant damage to property or displaced anyone.
LVFR provided assistance to the North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments throughout the day, which included helping people out of a wash at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road.
There were also no drownings reported in the city during the holiday, fire officials said.
"Many of the calls were motor vehicle accidents, including one that had a fatality with multiple injuries on U.S. 95 and West Lake Mead Boulevard, and another where a car smashed into a home near Restful Springs Court and West Washington Ave which, because of damage, displaced two people," fire officials said.
LVFR said it was a below-average day for emergency responses. The average is 304 incidents, but there were 264 emergency responses on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.
