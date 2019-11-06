COPY-Rock 'n' Roll Marathon runners take over Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A second Rock 'n Roll marathon could be coming to the Las Vegas Strip in 2021.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will meet on Nov. 12 to consider two funding requests through Las Vegas Events, not to exceed $150,000.

According to a public meeting notice LVCVA shared, the funding will be for the Fall Rock 'n Roll Marathon on Nov. 12 to 15, 2020 and the inagural Spring Rock 'n Roll Marathon on April 3, 2021.

Las Vegas Events is affiliated with LVCVA, according to its website.

The 2019 Rock 'n Roll Marathon will take place on the Las Vegas Strip from Nov. 14 to 17. The event will include a marathon, half marathon, a 10K on Saturday and a 5K on Sunday.

LVE said more than 50,000 participants are expected to participate in this year's Rock 'n Roll Marathon. 

