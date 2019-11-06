LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A second Rock 'n Roll marathon could be coming to the Las Vegas Strip in 2021.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will meet on Nov. 12 to consider two funding requests through Las Vegas Events, not to exceed $150,000.
According to a public meeting notice LVCVA shared, the funding will be for the Fall Rock 'n Roll Marathon on Nov. 12 to 15, 2020 and the inagural Spring Rock 'n Roll Marathon on April 3, 2021.
Las Vegas Events is affiliated with LVCVA, according to its website.
The 2019 Rock 'n Roll Marathon will take place on the Las Vegas Strip from Nov. 14 to 17. The event will include a marathon, half marathon, a 10K on Saturday and a 5K on Sunday.
LVE said more than 50,000 participants are expected to participate in this year's Rock 'n Roll Marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.