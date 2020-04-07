LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Vistors Authority canceled the contract with former Mayor Oscar Goodman this week.
LVCVA spokesperson Lori Nelson-Kraft said the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to impact of COVID-19 and its closure of the destination, we sadly cancelled Mayor Oscar Goodman’s consulting agreement as our Host Committee Chairman," Nelson-Kraft said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate and value his enormous contributions over the past decade to welcome and thank our visitors and honor our hospitality workforce through the LVCVA’s 'Hospitality Heroes' program.
"Mayor Goodman has always been and will continue to be THE biggest cheerleader for Las Vegas and we adore his enthusiasm and pride for our destination," the statement said.
Goodman served as a contractor for LVCVA since 2011, LVCVA said. Mayor Carolyn Goodman still serves on the LVCVA Board of Directors.
