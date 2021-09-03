LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longtime Las Vegas anchor Gary Waddell died Thursday night after complications with COVID-19, his ex-wife Chrisse Waddell announced. He was 77.
Waddell was fully vaccinated against the virus but suffered a breakthrough infection. A press release said Waddell suffered "a number of significant co-morbidities" with the virus.
Waddell was an anchor at KLAS Ch. 8 from 1980 to 2012, when he announced his retirement. Prior to working at KLAS, he spent four years as an anchor, reporter and weatherman at KORK, now known as KSNV Ch. 3.
“Despite the fact that we legally divorced, we remained family through all these years,” Chrisse Waddell said. “My family was his family. We are all feeling the loss, as are Gary’s many friends and the people who admired his work for decades."
Funeral services for Waddell were pending as of Friday afternoon. His ex-wife Chrisse requested privacy during the difficult time.
