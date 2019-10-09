MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- High winds and dry conditions prompted a red flag weather warning that had fire crews and residents on mount Charleston on alert.
“Be defensive,” resident James Swanson said. “Don’t stack your fire wood along the house, don’t have boards and ply wood sheets leaning up against your building.”
Factors like warm temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds make for increased fire danger.
In the summer, NV Energy announced it could cut power to prevent wild fires. However conditions on Wednesday did not prompt a safety shut down.
