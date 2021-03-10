LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Many parents have expressed concerns that their children will fall behind in school after distance learning for several months. A local nonprofit is stepping in to help.
The Henderson Equality Center is offering free tutoring sessions for K-12 students. Licensed teachers provide education on several subjects including math, English and science.
The sessions are free for anyone that needs them and they take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henderson Equality Center.
