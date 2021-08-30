LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local man is now a million dollars richer after hitting a jackpot at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas.
According to a release from the resort, the player hit a progressive jackpot on the Crazy 4 Poker game Saturday night just after 9 p.m. The resort said the jackpot has just surpassed the $1 million mark before the player hit a royal flush when the progressive hit. In the end, he won $1,093,702.
The resort said it was the player's sixth trip to the Golden Nugget and his first time playing in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.