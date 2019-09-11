Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Frank Pizarro was one of the many firefighters working as a in New York when he saw the planes crash into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.
“It was something you would never think you would see here," Pizarro said.
Pizarro was home watching the news when he saw the attacks happen. Without wasting a minute he suited up and headed over to work.
“As we got there, the first tower was coming down and we rolled in. We got our gear on and everybody was running towards us and the cloud was coming towards,” Pizarro said.
Not knowing what was happening his entire crew ran to try and help people stuck in the debris.
Pizarro says this was one of the darkest times in his career seeing all the death and devastation around him for months as they searched for bodies, "I looked down and I was standing on somebody."
As time goes on September 11th does not get easier for him knowing how many lives were lost that morning, and those that continue to die.
“343 firefighters died that day. Over 200 have died since, and there’s guys still dying. There was guys who went to Washington to fight who were testifying as they were dying and died not long after,” Pizarro said.
Although he's always been a singer, singing helped him through some of these dark period he faced.
“I don’t pass up the chance to sing the national anthem, or God Bless America, or at some benefit, because that’s how I can serve now,” Pizarro said.
At times it's been difficult for him. He's gone through a number of surgeries. He has nodes on his lungs from complications after 9/11, but he pushes through. Taking breaks when necessary or having others accompany him when he's singing a solo.
He hopes more people continue to honor those that sacrificed their lives to help others that morning, and those that continue to put their lives at risk for others.
“Even if you just see a first responder or military guy in your day, take a second and give them thanks," Pizarro said.
Frank retired officially April 15, 2017 and he moved shortly after to Las Vegas with his wife.
