LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local office space in Summerlin said it was looking to help those affected by the fire that gutted an office building east of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday.
WeWork, located on 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, said it would offer anyone affected by the Paradise Road fire a complementary, temporary work space until businesses and individuals can get back on their feet.
According to the company's website, WeWork comprises of two floors within a six-story building and features various amenities such as common areas, conference rooms, sound-proof phone booths and "an infinite stream of freshly roasted coffee."
Clark County fire officials said more than 100 firefighters battled the structure fire at 3900 Paradise Road. The county fire department received calls about the fire around 3 a.m. on June 17. Three firefighters suffered minor heat and back injuries.
Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell said the building had no sprinkler system and, due to the building's "O" shape, it was difficult fore firefighters to battle the flames.
"Sometimes you can’t get in front of it," Cassell said. "As they try to catch up to it in front of the building and that’s how the entire oval ended up burning."
Smoke from the fire caused low visibility in the area and Paradise Road was closed while county firefighters battled flare-ups and hot spots. Northbound lanes on Paradise were diverted onto Corporate Drive.
