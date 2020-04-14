LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Benny the lion turned 7 at Henderson's Lion Habitat Ranch on Tuesday with a virtual birthday party.
The 500 lb. lion celebrated with fewer people than he's used to.
"Every year for Benny, we have a birthday party for him, and we wanted to keep it the same even though people can’t come here to celebrate his birthday, we’re going to bring it to peoples homes,” said a Lion Habitat spokesperson.
The ranch rang in the special moment for Benny live on Facebook where more than 1,000 people tuned in.
After a fun day, a full tummy and many fans watching online -- what's next?
“The lions generally sleep 21 hours so there’s not that much,” said a Lion Habitat staffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.