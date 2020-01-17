LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a suspicious package in the central valley Friday morning.
The call about the package came in at 7:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported.
Lindell Road was closed between West Sahara Avenue and O'Bannon Drive while Metro was on the scene investigating.
All lanes were blocked in both directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Probably an old box sitting next to a garbage can. An american brain-dead calls the SS cops and then they tell the news to scare the rest of the sheople
So i take it you live in the area? Because I do, I don't care if it is a real bomb or not. The fact remains I left my house to see a police blockade and bomb squad. sheople is one way to describe the hand feed populace, but only a conspiracy nut will announce that in this kind of way.[thumbdown] Hawk15 what do you think is in the box?
